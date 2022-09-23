By Juliet Umeh

In order to avoid risk of having adverse drug reactions capable of prolonging the treatment period in the health facilities in Nigeria, experts have advocated the empowerment of patients to know the drugs being administered on them.

The experts said the patients can as well seek clarifications from their healthcare providers when they deem it necessary.

The call was made when the Occupational Health and Safety Managers in Nigeria, commemorated the Work Patient Safety Day with the National Orthopaedic Hospital Igbobi, NOHI, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the programme aimed to advocate patient safety to members of staff of the NOHI with the theme: Medication Safety with the slogan ‘MEDICATION WITHOUT HARM’, the Director of Nursing services, NOHI, Mrs Temidayo Rasaq-Oyetola, said where there is no medication safety, patient is at the risk of having adverse reaction that can prolong his or her treatment period.

She said: “Patients have the right to know their drugs and seek for clarification when necessary.

“Patient’s safety should be every stakeholder’s priority that will lead to delivery of efficient health care and best patient outcome. Also, every health institution should ensure medication safety with series of checks.”

Speaking on the gaps in the health sector particularly Nursing section to be addressed by the federal government, Rasaq-Oyetola, urged that nurses should be adequately remunerated.

She said: “FG should remunirate nurses adequately to prevent mass exodus of nurses to other countries.

It should provide modern equipment in hospitals to reduce the stress of Nurses and also provide a safe and conducive work environment for Nurses.”

Meanwhile, earlier in his presentations, an Occupational Health and Workplace Wellness Consultant and also the founding Chief Executive Officer of Occupational Health and Safety Managers in Nigeria, Mr. Ehi Eden noted that globally, more than 2.78 million people die annually as a result of workplace-related accidents or diseases, corresponding to one death every fifteen seconds.

Also, available statistics have shown that there are an additional 374 million non-fatal work-related injuries annually.

Ehi, in his message, stated that there’s a need to empower patients for them to know the drugs being administered to them.

According to him, this will reduce some of the causalities resulting from adverse effects of patients’ medications.

