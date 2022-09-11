The Senior Pastor and President of David’s Christian Center (DCC) Lagos, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, has been conferred with honorary doctorate degree by Myles Leadership University.

The award conferment ceremony which took place on 9th of September 2022, at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, was premised on Pastor Kingsley’s outstanding contribution in the areas of Youth Development, Spiritual Leadership, Mentorship, Leadership, and philanthropy.

Okonkwo, who is also a renowned relationship expert and marriage counselor, was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Transformational Leadership (Honoris Causa).

Speaking on why the management of the University saw Okonkwo deserving of the conferment, the Registrar, Nana Arnorld said, “The University is giving this award to you for your outstanding contribution in the areas of Youth Development, Spiritual Leadership, Mentorship, Leadership, and philanthropy. Your leadership qualities and your profundity of thoughts have placed you on a pedestal above all your equals.”

With this award Dr Okonkwo joins Myles Leadership University’s prestigious alumni of Honorary Doctorate Recipients.

Myles Leadership University is affiliated with top Universities in India, Benin, Togo, and Cameroun.

They are accredited and as well as recognized by Higher Education and Research systems in francophone Africa (CAMES) and the International Association of Universities (IAU, WHED in Collaboration with UNESCO).

