… Bags HEFAMAA award

By Bolaji Babatunde

In line with its commitment to improving the healthcare of Nigerians, Paelon Memorial recently partnered with the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) under the health scheme “IleraEko” Scheme to provide inclusive and sustainable health care for Lagosians.

Meanwhile, the hospital has been recognised as the most compliant Private Health Facility in Lagos State by the Standards of Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA)

Responding to the award, the Founder and Managing Director of the Hospital, Dr Ngozi Onyia who expressed gratitude said: “I am excited that Paleonl has been recognised with a score of 92%, higher than other facilities in Lagos, Public and Private. It is our goal to continue to deliver patient-centred care and put world-renowned safe practices at the front of healthcare delivery.”

Onyia also proceeded to recognise the people and organisations that have helped Paelon in reaching this milestone including PharmAcess Foundation, Ministry of Health, Lagos State Government etc.

The event organized by HEFAMAA focused on “Medication Safety” which is this year’s World Patient Safety Day Theme. Numerous health service organizations and bodies were present to reinforce the promotion of safety in Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem.

Speaking during the Panel discussion, Onyia said the Hospital encourage medication safety through each department, from client services which correctly identifies patients to the pharmacy, which ensures risk assessments are done before administration of high alert medication.

She said the partnership is designed to deliver quality healthcare services to over 180,000 “IleraEko ” enrollees which were recorded as of August of this year.

She said Paelon has successfully passed the quality control procedures and the agency is confident that the enrollees under this scheme would benefit from the state-of-the-art facilities of the Hospital.

She said the multi-specialist hospital has SafeCare level 5 certification and offers personalised primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services of the highest quality.

