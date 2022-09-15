By Adeola Badru

Oyo Tech Hub, a technological facility built by Engr Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen, the Accord Party Senatorial candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial district has been approved by the United Nations Internet Governance Forum and the Nigerian Internet Governance Forum, to serve as a virtual participation centre for the upcoming Nigerian Internet Governance forum event which kick-started on Wednesday September 14 and ends on September 15, 2023.

The approval of Oyo Tech Hub increases significantly, the prospects of the facility in terms of global recognition, as it has all the facilities built in to compete in the technology sector.

The approval which counts as a giant stride, is said to be coming on the heels of the first summer graduation ceremony of the tech hub, which was held to optimize the vacation period of the pupils, graduating more than 500 young learners from various technology classes like Robotics, Programming among others.

The quality of the tech hub is not surprising, as its founder, Engr Faozey, is a technopreneur with many years of experience. The tech hub situated in the ancient Oyo town, is regarded as the first privately owned tech hub in Africa.

The first day of the event was dedicated to women and youth in technology while the main program slated for the September, 15 (today) would be opened by Nigeria’s Honorable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isah Pantami.

The coordinator, West Africa Internet Governance Forum Mrs Mary Udoma, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof Umar Garba Danbatta and the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi are all expected to be in attendance at the event.

