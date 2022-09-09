The Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Seun Fakorede has emerged as the winner of the United Kingdom-based Awards, One Young World Politician Award of the year.

The award ceremony which was held in Manchester, United Kingdom, brought together 2,000+ of the brightest young leaders from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact both in-person and digitally.

Fakorede emerged as the only Africa to win the ‘Politician of the Year’ award.

The summit director, Megan Downey said the winners played vital role in helping the young leaders of the future to harness the knowledge and skills needed for being impactful change makers.

Fakorede who is youngest commissioner in the state, described the winning of the award as a testament to the good leadership and great exhibition of good governance in the Youth and Sports Ministry, in Oyo State.

“Award like this are meant to keep you going because you are always on people’s radar” he said.

He also appreciated Oyo governor Seyi Makinde for giving him the chance and utmost support towards the achievement of his plans for the State.

RELATED NEWS