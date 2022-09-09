By Adeola Badru

The flagbearer of the Accord Party for Oyo Central Senatorial District in the coming general elections in Oyo State, Faozey Nurudeen has graduated thirty young age learners who participated in a summer robotic and coding camp.

Faozey who organised the training through his organization, Oyo Tech Hub made this assertion during the closing and graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 summer robotics and coding camp held yesterday.

The programme which started with the hub’s aims and objectives delved into a brief history of the founder, while the essence of the training young learners in coding and robotic skills was then presented by the Hub manager, Mr Ibukun Atoro.

Meanwhile, there were two demonstration sessions during the course of the event, during which learners of different ages were asked to present their projects, to validate the skills they all acquired from the just concluded training.

The first session was for young learners under the age of eleven which was all about using robotic sensor to test soil moistures.

This was followed by another powerful demo session for the age fifteen learners. The group used robots to demonstrate the three states of matter, solid; liquid and gas properties to the visible excitement of the parents and audience.

At the end of the event, thirty young learners were graduated and they all received certificates of participation and branded T-shirts each from the hub.

The excited parents who couldn’t contain their joy, seeing the skills acquired by their children, said that Engr Faozey is a blessing, not just to the senatorial district but to the State as a whole.

While praying that God increases his wealth and grant his heart desires, they promised to support his ambition, which they are confident will bring the quality representation Oyo Central senatorial district has lacked in the previous years.

