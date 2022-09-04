The main hall of Grace Hotel, Ibafo Ogun State was filled to the brim on Saturday by women in answer to a call by Oyindamola Ajadi.

Mrs. Oyindamola, the wife of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate Olufemi Ajadi, had called the meeting to appreciate women for their commitment and contribution to stabilizing society.

She commended them for their strength in keeping homes while also contributing to economic development, promising them inclusion in an NNPP-led government in the state.

Mrs Ajadi lamented failure of the incumbent government in prioritizing women’s issues and policies, saying this failure was putting avoidable pressure on women.

She promised them a major inclusion once her husband emerged in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

The way to go she said, was to vote in the NNPP candidacy which she said has a lot to offer women and their children.

“I have always been in the midst of people in the grassroots, especially the women and I promise that women would not be left behind when the dividend of democracy manifests”

“Any government that builds youths and empowers the mothers has built the nation because the women are in charge of the homes which the society depends on for economic and political strength and NNPP is the only political party that has a manifesto for the youths and women,” she said.

One of the women in attendance, Mrs Omolara Johnson, in supporting Mrs Ajadi’s submissions, said she had been a beneficiary of the humanitarian gestures of Mr. Ajadi, alongside many other women.

She described the politician as being worthy of the solidarity and support of other women as he would help to improve a lot of the people.

“Our Governorship candidate has done well and he would do more and better than our expectations if he wins the 2023 Ogun State gubernatorial election,” she said.

Other women who spoke at the event said the women in Ogun needed a tested and trustworthy representative to bring total positive change.

