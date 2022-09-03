Oye Akideinde

TurnTable Charts have released a list of 30 significant personalities who are currently making waves in the Nigerian music industry in an effort to recognize the top music executives who helped shape the first half of 2022.

This list which covers various sectors of the music industry in Nigeria; digital media, artiste management, record label, music distribution, content creation and consumer education, and many more also acts as a snapshot of the more comprehensive End of the Year, TurnTable Power List 2022.

Those that made the list include, among others: Ayo Animashaun – CEO Smooth Promotions, Oye Akideinde – CDO Continued Entertainment, Ayo Shonaiya – Creator of Afrobeats:The Backstory, Temi Adeniji – MD Warner Music South Africa, SVP SSA & Special Projects, Bizzle Osikoya – Co-Founder of The Plug Entertainment, Motolani Alake – Managing Editor Pulse Nigeria, Olamide Adedeji – Founder. YBNL Nation.

According to TurnTable Charts, these individuals have not only contributed to the growth of Nigerian music, but they have also elevated their respective niches while distinguishing themselves as leaders of industry which earned them their spot on the list.

TurnTable’s Top 30 Music Executives of H1 2022 is a list of industry players who have shaped the Nigerian music scene, both domestically and internationally, in the first half of 2022.

