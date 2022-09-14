By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over 200 households were reportedly affected by the recent flood that hit parts of Makurdi the Benue state capital following days of heavy downpour in the town.

The flood which submerged houses and swept away properties and valuables also left many displaced.

Giving an update on the situation Wednesday in Makurdi, the Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior who had led his team on on-the-spot assessment of the development said the Benue State Standing Committee on flood was already working to mitigate the effect of the disaster.

Dr. Shior said, “so far we have recorded 200 households that were affected by the flood on Naka Road, Achussa, Utu Phase One, Kucha Utebe, Rice Mill and others but the flooding is not as bad as it used to be. The water that came over a week ago receeded, so we are monitoring the situation.

“The households I mentioned are still there in their houses because the water has receeded that not withstanding we are still closely monitoring the situation.

“Benue state government has a standing committee on flood. It is made up of Benue SEMA, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Lands, Urban Development Board, Benue State Environmental and Sanitation Agency, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Agriculture, academics from Benue State University and consultants from the private sector; and we are all working together to provide mitigation.

“We know that flood as a natural incident and as a challenge that is perennial in Benue here cannot be said to be totally stopped. We can only work together with stakeholders and other line MDAs to put measures in place to mitigate it. When it happens we provide effective and rapid response.

“So even before now, a month ago to be precise, Benue SEMA activated the sensitization measure. But above that we are working together with other MDAs to also make arrangements for victims.

“Because usually when flood occurs, there will be victims. And for this reason we are also expanding our camps. We are working together with other humanitarian partners and we have shared the need with them to expand our shelters. We are expanding Abagena, we are expanding Daudu III and by the Grace of God we are expanding Uikpan, we are also expanding Anyiin and Ortese IDPs camps. As we speak if you go there work is ongoing.

“And in places like Agatu the IDPs we have there live with their relatives there; that is the practice in that area. But we have also factored all of them for the purpose of our intervention.

“We have shared estimates that we have come up with in our committee because we are looking at procuring beddings, mattresses, mats and mosquito nets. As a government that is responsible and responsive, we have not sat back to fold our arms, we are actually working.

“We feel that the awareness and sensitisation campaign that we are carrying out will also help. We have said that people that are already affected should leave their homes and pack out. We have already provided hotlines; and for those who might be in danger and may need quick response we are available and willing to attend to them 24 hours of the day.”

