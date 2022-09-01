.

..we have been complaining to owner for long …. Eyewitness

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A yet to be identified middle-aged man was on Thursday morning was electrocuted at the the densely populated area of Etta Agbor round about , in Calabar Municipal Local government area area of Cross River.

Vanguard gathered that the victim , a young man in his mid 20’s was electrocuted by a protector of an air-condition outdoor unit owned by a pharmacy at a shopping complex in the area.

An eye witness who spoke under condition of anonymity said that the deceased, was passing through the area when he slipped and while trying to grab the protector of the Outdoor Air-conditioning unit unknowing to him that the protector had contact with a naked wire from the Air-conditioner

“He (deceased) was just passing by, abd you know it has been raining in calabar for days, so when he slipped , he tried to grab the protector they used in covering the Outdoor Unit , unknown to him the a naked wired from the Unit was touching the protector.

” As he stuck to the protector , passers by and other people around tried rescuing him but he was glued to the protector. After he was freed from the protector, he was rushed to a clinic in the complex which encapsulates a clinic and other business including phone shops , boutique , but he was dead already,” the eyewitness said .

Speaking further, the eye witness who occupies one of the shops, said “There have been previous complaint about the protector carrying electric current and has been shocking people before now ,but the complaint fell on deaf ears.

“The corpse of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary and we had to stay of the place for now as no shop or business owner opened today till the area is completely calm,” the eyewitness said.

When contacted , the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo said she was yet to be briefed about the incident but called for calm.

