Says IMC is only private hospital in Lagos riverine communities

By Gabriel Olawale

The Medical Director of Igbologun Medical Centre, IMC, Dr. Sodipo Gbolahan has called on the federal and state governments to pay more attention to the health and wellbeing of people living in riverine areas across the country.

Speaking during a medical outreach, Gbolahan said that he set up hospitals in riverine communities ss a result of women and children dying due from lack of access to quality healthcare.

“We all know that doctors don’t like going to rural areas not to talk about riverine areas. But when I was in medical school, I had it in mind that I would use my medicine to make meaning and make money.

“So after my programme, I heard of a community called Igbologun popularly known as Snake Island in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“The story was very pathetic, pregnant women were dying during delivery due to lack of transportation to the other side of the ocean. Children were dying from various illnesses and they thought it was the gods that were killing their children. So I ask myself, of what benefit would it be if I came to this world and I didn’t make a meaningful impact. That was how I embarked on the journey 10 years ago.”

Speaking on the hospital’s 10th anniversary, Gbolahan known as Dr. Creek, said that before he started, he was aware that people living in riverine areas are very poor and mostly disadvantage people, but was not deterred.

“For instance, our delivery is N15,000 but out of that amount we will still set aside N5,000 for indigent patients who want to deliver in the middle of the night but don’t have money.

The reason why you see a lot of people coming out to access care today is because it is free. Assuming you ask them to pay, some will prefer to die at home taking all kinds of herbs.”

Gbolahan who expressed concern over the rising trend of brain drain, said that the government needs to do something urgently. “Government must assist people like us in the creek so that the young doctors will be motivated to join us in the creek.

“The doctors operating in the creek are different from the doctors operating in the cities. Here you are the last bus stop. To get help is not easy, imagine the stress you went through before you got here. So just imagine somebody is dying in your hospital in the city. All you need to do is to drive to the next street where you can get help from other colleagues but nothing of such here.

“So, governments need to partner with us. Hospital goes beyond structure, it is a service that requires the skill of doctors and nurses, among other healthcare workers. Unlike hotels that have to do with infrastructure and social amenities.

“We need to encourage good hands to stay in the creek. There must be special loans for those that want to stay in hard-to-reach areas so that they can be motivated to serve. Most of my colleagues that finished together in medical school are out of the country. They call it ‘Japa’.

“But we can do the ‘Japa’ reverse by making medical practice attractive because there are doctors in America that can work in creeks here in Nigeria. They have got all they need but just want to give back to humanity. So the government have to make those creeks comfortable for them to stay in.

Gbolahan said that his Medical Centre is the only private facility serving over 13 riverine communities as he expressed concern over increasing cases of tuberculosis.

“We are the only private hospital in all the riverine areas and we have people travelling for more than two hours on water to access our services. What we notice among most people coming to access care is increased cases of tuberculosis and also increased cases of drug resistance. We need the assistance of government and other partners to continue picking cases earlier.

He expressed hope for government and private sector support. “Sabo kogi community with over 20,000 people has no single hospital. The big primary health centre in the community has no doctor. If government, NGOs and well-meaning individuals come to our aid, we can do more.

“We need somebody to give us a good boat. The boy that assists us in the middle of the night to transfer critical cases is currently having challenges and that is our only hope. We want the government to give us a good boat.”

He commended the Lagos State government for the Floating Clinic initiative.

“It is a good idea but floating clinics cannot do it alone, we need to have primary health centres and access to the floating clinic. So if we have a good boat to transport patients, especially in critical cases, it will help us serve the people better .”

