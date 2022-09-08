By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp has taken a swipe at Chelsea over the sack of their former manager, Thomas Tuchel.

On Wednesday morning, Chelsea parted ways with their former manager, Thomas Tuchel after two seasons spent at the club.

The dismissal came in the wake of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb that compounded their poor start to the season.

The statement from their official website read, “Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the Club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Klopp whose side lost scandalously to Napoli 4-1 on Wednesday night was answering questions from journalists after the game on whether he thinks following the defeat, a sack is imminent for him.

Klopp said in response, “Not really, this is not the case.

“Our owners are rather calm and expect me to sort the situation and not think someone else will. They are a different kind of owners. Our owners are rather calm.”

