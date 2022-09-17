The people of Utchi Clan in ward four (4), Ndokwa East local government area, today declared their unwavering loyalty to the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Speaking on behalf of the people during the OVIENEBI Progressive Movement stakeholders meeting in Utchi, community leader, Chief Sunday Obi said the loyalty of Utchi people to Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi is total and firm.

According to Chief Obi, Osanebi’s impart in Ndokwa Nation since he ventured into politics is unrivalled, adding that with Omenosa as Deputy Governor, Ndokwa Nation will get the kind of development it deserves as the second largest ethnic nationality in Delta State.

As a sign of their solidarity, members of the Hausa community whom are registered to vote in Utchi, just like their counterparts in Asaba and other towns of Delta, during the stakeholders meeting adopted Agege and Osanebi as their Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates.

Recall, OVIENEBI Progressive Movement, OPM, held it’s first stakeholders meeting in Beneku before moving to Okpai and with Utchi declaring their unwavering loyalty to Agege, Osanebi and other candidates of the APC, INEC can now officially declare Ndokwa East ward four (4) for the APC.

RELATED NEWS