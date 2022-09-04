By Ayo Onikoyi

As part of her plans to keep producing movies that mirror societal and marital issues affecting many homes, famous movie producer, Temilade Oyegoke, otherwise known as OT Odimayo is back with another flick titled “Ohun Ti Mofe.”

OT Odimayo labels the new movie as an eye-opener that speaks about family bond and love, and it features top Nigerian actors and actresses including Yemi Blaq, Hassan Hassan, Lanre Adediwura, Olaoluwa Ashafa, Dupe Jayesimi among others.

Coming on the heels of the success recorded with much-talked about movie, Rising Sun, OT Odimayo wasted no time in giving movie fans another enthralling storyline with “Ohun Ti Mofe” as the movie, which is currently trending on Aree Ago TV Youtube channel has earned her commendations from many movie lovers.

“I don’t think there is one specific thing that inspires me into film making; It’s everything. I love telling unique and untold stories of happenings around the globe and people’s experience through visuals,” she says of her source of inspiration

