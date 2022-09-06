By Shina Abubakar

THERE was confusion in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State over the expulsion of the factional Governorship candidate of the party, Mr Dotun Babayemi.

Some party executives from Babayemi’s Otun Balogun Ward 2 in Gbongan, Ayedaade local government area of the state led by Chief Awodeji Julius had announced Babayemi’s expulsion from the party over litigation and other anti-party activities.

The faction, in a statement by the Secretary, Ogunleye Bukayo, said: “The disciplinary committee seriously frowned at the actions of Prince Babayemi and considered his adamant postures and anti-party activities as embarrassing to the party, bringing to disrepute the name of our town and a discrete plan to sabotage and subvert the will of the people of Osun State. “The committee found Prince Dotun Babayemi as having engaged in serious anti-party activities to the detriment of the party and has breached the provisions of sections 58(1) (a),( b), (d), (e) (g), (h) (i), (k) and (l) of the constitution of PDP. To avoid further damning damages that may be too costly to bear on the party going forward, the disciplinary committee had recommended that Prince Dotun Babayemi be removed as a member of the PDP.”

But another faction led by Soji Emiade said the said expulsion is null and void as those who announced it are not party executives in the ward.

