The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the 60th anniversary dinner of the Oil Producers’ Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

The event, which is billed to hold on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Lagos, will also have in attendance the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari and other leading personalities in the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry, as well as the Public and Private Sectors.

In a statement by the Executive Director, Mr. Bunmi Toyobo, Prof. Osinbajo will deliver a keynote address titled “Nigeria: Transitioning to Green Energy”.

Since its founding in 1962 as a group under the LCCI, OPTS has been the foremost advocacy group for the Upstream sub-sector of the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry. Its membership comprises the leading names among the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the Independent Companies operating in the sub-sector.

According to OPTS Chairman Mr. Kennedy, “Through individual and collective Social Responsibility Programmes, the OPTS members have made significant social investments in Nigeria including but not limited to national and international scholarships and other educational initiatives, community development projects, medical aids, facilities and programs, amongst other interventions”.

