Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday, at the Lancaster House, London, signed the condolence register for Queen Elizabeth II.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity

Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement.

The vice president, in his message described the late Queen Elizabeth II as a monarch for all seasons who brought people together from all over the world.

“Nigeria joins the government and people of the UK, the Commonwealth and rest of the world in expressing our sincere condolence to the royal family on the passing of a monarch for all seasons.

“May the Lord bless her memory,” he said.

The vice president also joined other world leaders to pay their last respect to the late British monarch at the Queen’s lying in state at different times on Sunday.

World leaders who visited the Westminster Hall to witness the lying in state alongside the Osinbajo included the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, French President, Emmanuel Macron, among other royals and Heads of State and Government.

Later, Osinbajo held a bilateral meeting with UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

They discussed how to improve trade ties between both countries, especially expanding opportunities for Nigerian businesses and supporting the country’s climate objectives.

The duo discussed the imperative of strengthening international coalition to tackle insecurity in the Sahel and the horn of Africa region.

Cleverly welcomed Nigeria’s participation at the funeral programme for Queen Elizabeth ll.

He expressed gratitude for Nigeria’s solidarity and friendship with the UK on the mourning of the monarch, and also celebration of the life and times of the late Queen.

As at press time, King Charles III is hosting the vice president and other visiting world leaders at a reception at the Buckingham Palace as part of activities for the State Funeral of the British monarch.

On Monday, Osinbajo will also attend the funeral service for the Queen at Westminster Abbey.

