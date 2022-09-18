By Chris Onuoha

Top government officials are billed to make appearance as the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, (ALGOVC) is set to hold its annual national conference.

The 5th edition of the conference that is scheduled to take place on September 22, 2022 at Nicon Hotels Abuja is expected to have in attendance Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo as distinguished guest of honour.

In a release made available to press and signed by Hon. Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba, National Chairman, ALGOVC stated that the conference with the theme; “The Role of Local Government Administration in Delivering Good Governance in Nigeria” will be discussing and charting ways forward in service delivery by local government administrators in the country.

She also noted that the role of the Local government administration is very strategic especially now that election is at the corner, adding that the conference will throw more light on that.

Other special guests include Governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi; Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo Olu; Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishyaku; Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru and Senator representing Imo West, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

The conference with its chief host as Hon. Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba who doubles as the Executive Vice Chairman, Ikorodu LGA, Lagos and the association’s national vice chairman alongside Hon David kolade Alabi, ALGON President and Executive Chairman, Bariga LGA in Lagos will also feature conferment of awards on deserving personalities in the country.

Those to be honoured include, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Others are, Senator representing Federal Capital Territory, Philip Aduda; National Women Leader of APC, Betta Edu; APC Lagos Women Leader, Jumoke Okoye-Thomas and Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Idris Wase among others.

Royal Fathers are not left out as the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi; Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Aminu Ado Bayero; His Royal Highness Uche Egeti and His Royal Majesty, Oba Omogbolahan Abisogun II, the Oniru of Iru will be in attendance.

RELATED NEWS