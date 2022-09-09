Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen is set to be out of action for a month due to a thigh injury.

The forward was substituted in the Napoli’s 4-1 win against Liverpool on Wednesday after picking up an injury.

Read Also: Napoli want €120m plus Ronaldo on loan for Osimhen swap – Report

In a statement by the club, the Nigerian forward had hurt the femoral bicep in his right thigh.

The striker could be out of action for more than a month as a result of the setback.

Osimhen has made six appearances across all competitions for the Partonopei, scoring two goals.

He will miss the weekend’s game against Spezia and as well expected to be out of this month’s international break. (AFP)

RELATED NEWS