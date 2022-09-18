By Efosa Taiwo

Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum has invited 22 players with Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala starring the list for next month’s international friendly match against Japan.

The usual suspects were called up with four members of the U20 girls that reached the last eight at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in August also invited.

There are first choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Osinachi Ohale and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Regina Otu, Halimatu Ayinde and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, and forwards Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday, Vivian Ikechukwu and Toni Payne.

The match is in continuation of the Super Falcons’ preparations for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

The team started its preparation with a US Tour few weeks ago, losing twice to the United States of America.

The friendly clash holds at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe on Thursday, 6th October.

FULL LIST OF INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nkiruka Obidinma, Yewande Balogun

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale, Ashleigh Plumptre, Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Ogbonna, Rofiat Imuran, Michelle Alozie

Midfielders: Regina Otu, Christy Ucheibe, Halimatu Ayinde, Peace Efih, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Deborah Abiodun

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, Ifeoma Onumonu, Gift Monday, Vivian Ikechukwu, Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne

RELATED NEWS