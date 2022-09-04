The people of Umutu, ward one in Ukwuani local government area today said they are tired of the Peoples Democratic Party, stating that they will support the All Progressive Congress, APC, because of their choice of Deputy, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi.

The people in a town hall meeting convened by Chief Chuks Akogor, said also that though the current Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Christopher Ochor is from the community, they haven’t felt the impart of the state government.

They promised to give the joint Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the APC, the highest vote in Ukwuani. Highlight of the meeting was the official defection of multitude of PDP members to the APC.

RELATED NEWS