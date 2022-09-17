By Gabriel Olawale

Africa’s first online beauty contest, Gidi Beauty Pageant, has postponed the date for the grand finale earlier scheduled to hold on October 1, 2022.

The postponement of the grand finale for the contest that will produce the first ever Miss Gidi Beauty Pageant is to equip the contestants and fine-tune them for the real-life task ahead of them.

The Gidi Beauty Pageant will now hold at the La Maison Fahrenheit (80 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria) on October 30, 2022, when the current heavy rainy season would have also subsided, giving a friendlier atmosphere to organisers of the show to deliver their very best.

Following three rounds of evictions, judges evicted some contestants while other new participants joined to make the contest more competitive. The contestants expected to take part in the grand finale are;

Miss Emmanuella Ndubuisi, Miss Lao Lovina, Miss Dunsin Olupinsaye, Miss Obi Morenikeji, Miss Bisola Giwa, Miss Favour Beyin, Miss Ejembi Princess, Miss Chiwendu Unachukwu, Miss Emeghara Naomi, and Miss Dayo Iwalokun.

Gidi Beauty Pageant is an annual pageant showcasing and celebrating positive, fierce women with the attributes of the Lagos Fierce history. Focused on empowering women who are confident in themselves and vibrant, Gidi Beauty Pageant represents the highest of ideals; a combination of beauty, grace, intelligence, inventiveness, and refinement.

Gidi Beauty Pageant aims to produce influential, confident, and vibrant women who will serve as exemplary role models for young women in Lagos, Nigeria, and across the continent of Africa.

The winner of the Gidi Beauty Pageant debut edition supported by Dmoon Spa will dance home with a luxury automobile, cash, movie contracts, and a trip to Dubai, amongst other mouth-watering endorsements.

