By Miftaudeen Raji

Lagos State Government has said traffic will be diverted from Maryland/Mende underpass starting from Tuesday 20th September.

Lagos state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement issued during the weekend, decribed the move as part of measures towards the continuation of the Opebi/Ojota Link Bridge construction.

According to him, alternative routes have been mapped out to ease movement during the reconstruction of the underpass, advising motorists to use the Ojota Interchange to connect Maryland and its environs.

The commissioner has urged motorists heading to the inner streets of the axis to make use of Mobolaji Bank Anthony to access Emmanuel, Aderibigbe Shitta and Adeoye Adeyemi Streets.

“Those heading towards Mende and its environs can use Mende Street to link Ajose Street and connect Oki lane to continue their journey,” he added.

Meanwhile, Oladeinde disclosed that the repairs of a section of the Lagos-bound lane at the Iyana Era/Badagry Expressway scheduled for yesterday has been postponed till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

He said a new date would be communicated to the public.

The commissioner commended motorists for their patience and cooperation, as he reaffirmed that personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be deployed to the affected routes to minimise inconveniences.

He appealed for the cooperation of Lagosians on the several ongoing road constructions across the State, noting that the projects are aimed at ameliorating the traffic challenges in the state.

