Ibidapo Fashina was announced the Managing Director of His Imperial Majesty’s Royal African Medical Outreach (RAMO) on Friday, September 16, 2022 by Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife and Arole Oduduwa.

The Ooni made this confirmation known just a few hours after the unveiling of an iconic retail outlet branded OjajaMore, a viable food-chain retail store dealing in groceries and other consumables.

Ibidapo, better known as DIF or Dapo of Lagos, is a medical doctor who also happens to be a youth advocate, public health and leadership enthusiast, involved in medical missions, volunteering, advocacy, and research . He served as President of the Medical Students Association of the Lagos State University College of Medicine Ikeja, and an active member of the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos Zone.

Ibidapo is also a recipient of his majesty’s 2020 Royal African Young Leadership Award, 2020 Opportunities Hub 100 most influential young people, 100 Beating Corona Heroes in Africa by The Future Project amongst others.

The Ooni since his official coronation in December 2015 dedicated his reign and the throne to the youth as consistently seen in his engagement of youths meaningfully in all his projects and programs, both businesses and NGOs.

Other young people leading the monarch’s initiatives and projects include, among others, Orioye Benedict Gbayisemore, MD/CEO of the OjajaMore, Comrade Bello Shagari, MD/CEO of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF), Barrister Habeeb Whyte, MD/CEO Olofin Products Ltd., Tomisin Olawale, Director at Olofin Microfinance Bank, Inya Sarah Lawal, who coordinates his “Women Owned Micro Businesses” (WOMB) and Olusola Owonikoko, who runs the Royal African Foundation (RAF)

The Royal African Medical Outreach (RAMO) is a subsidiary of His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife Global Outreach and was created to advance the boundaries of high-quality healthcare and promote a sustainable healthcare culture that is supported by a coalition of institutions through cooperative efforts.

RAMO provides strategic space for young healthcare practitioners, expand the culture of cutting-edge scientific research and data collection, harnesses the use of technology in safe and swiftly delivery of healthcare services whilst engage in sustainable partnership in its core specialization. It also has close affinity with the Nigerian Medical Students Association (NiMSA) where His Majesty remains its grandpatron and deploys it remarkable numerical workforce for the benefits of human dignity through collaborative efforts.

The uniqueness of RAMO is in its ability to constructively and seamlessly harness the passion of our nation’s traditional institutions and stools in delivering excellent healthcare services to communities, as people still entrust their lives and dignity to ‘truth’ of our Royal thrones.

As the outreach’s director, Fashina is expected to use his expertise and leadership skills to carry out the initiative’s goal and fulfill its objectives.

