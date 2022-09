It was a carnival like atmosphere today in Ibedeni, ward 8 of Ndokwa East as Comr. Onwuka Destiny collapsed the PDP structure in the community for the APC.

Comr. Onwuka who is fondly called Don Jazz by his plethora of admirers, said the entire Ibedeni Community and ward 8 in general will support the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the APC.

He promised to provide all needed support needed by the party to succeed and win the ward for APC in 2023.

