By Emmanuel Okogba

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur broke another record as she advanced into the penultimate stage of the US Open, becoming the first African woman to do so by beating Australian, Ajla Tomljanović 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the quarter final on Tuesday.

She reaches her second Grand Slam semi-final after her exploits at Wimbledon where she went all the way to the final before losing to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. The feat meant she also became the first African woman to reach a Wimbledon final.

Jabeur’s straight sets victory was her fourth in this year’s edition and the 5th seed now waits for the winner of the game between Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia.

She came back strong in the second set despite being behind 5-4 at some point to prevent the game being played for more than the one hour plus it had lasted.

She said after the win that Tomljanović was a tough opponent who made her work for the victory and also hopes that she continues to be a role model for girls in Africa.

Tomljanović was responsible for bringing Serena William’s fairytale run at this year’s US Open to an abrupt end in the third round.

