Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo savoured Lusail Super Cup victory last night in Qatar when his club Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia beat Zamalek of Egypt 4-1 in penalties.



Full time score was 1-1 and it went into straight penalties and the Saudi Arabia team won the Cup in a match fixed to test run the edifice that will host the World Cup final match December 18. 77,575 thousand fans attended the match in the 80,000 capacity stadium. Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup but their player has taken centre stage in the pre World Cup event.

