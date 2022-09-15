One of the great architectural movements of the 20th century, the Bauhaus Movement, taught us that it is possible to emphasize function, and derive form from it. Today, in the world of furniture, we seem to have forgotten that lesson.

Modern furniture, in the constant chase of having the most eye-catching aesthetic, often seems to ignore its most important job: to ease our comfort while sitting or lounging. As we are sitting more than ever, it is no surprise that back pain is practically a rite of adulthood. Travis Killian is here to remind us that it does not have to be this way.

In 2015, Killian founded Upper Echelon Products in Austin, Texas to capitalize on his knowledge of e-commerce while targeting specific areas of need in the market. Killian has seen major successes with all of his prior product launches, and his latest innovation is no different. I recently sat down with Travis Killian to ask about the Memory Foam Back Cushion and the Seat Cushion , which has over 100,000 positive ratings on Amazon.

Darby Jones: Hi Travis, so first off, what exactly is this back aka lumbar cushion?

Travis Killian: Hi! Our Memory Foam Back Cushion is a 100% memory foam pillow designed to help with comfort for every chair. This kind of design is what doctors often recommend when suggesting remedies for back pain. Our pillow is ergonomic in its design, providing the best lumbar support possible.

DJ: Is there anything else that sets this pillow apart?

TK: Oh, definitely. Aside from being hypoallergenic, we have designed a heat responsive technology that means the cushion detects your body temperature and the density changes in response. This keeps your back cool, dry, and of course, comfortable. Just in case the cushion gets dirty or sweaty though, the cover is machine washable. We are pretty confident in our product, so much so that we guarantee a lifetime replacement policy.

DJ: 100,000 positive reviews is quite the testimonial. Do you ever look those reviews over?

TK: All the time. I actually derive a lot of pleasure from it. When I see a review from someone who was in debilitating back pain before, but now they get relief from something I made… well there are few feelings like it.

DJ: A lot of manufacturers, excuse me for being blunt, make junk that just ends up in landfills, but not you. How does it make you feel to be making a product that actually improves people’s lives?

TK: I feel good putting a product out in the world that helps chronic pain sufferers! Chronic pain infects every part of your life: your performance, your behavior, and your happiness. Whatever I can do to help people with even a small amount of relief, with a product that lasts years and is affordable, then that is worth it to me. I take pride in making the world a better place in whatever small ways I can.

DJ: Thank you for taking the time to speak with me!

TK: Thank you!

If you are interested to read up on Upper Echelon Products or visit their store page, you can visit www.upperechelonproducts.com .

