By Vincent Ujumadu

AN unidentified woman has abandoned a one-month old baby boy in a bus in Anambra State

It has not been ascertained why she abandoned the baby, who is currently in the custody of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps( NSCDC) in the state.

In a statement in Awka, the NSCDC called on members of the public to assist in locating the mother of the child, who it added, was handed over to member of staff of the corps since September 6 when the incident happened.

The statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Mr. Edwin Okadigbo read: “Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Anambra State Command requests the assistance of the public in locating the relatives, parents or mother of a baby boy estimated to be about a month old who was recovered by a staff of the corps after being abandoned seemingly by its mother in a bus.

“The baby was handed over to a staff of the corps on the 6th of September 2022 at about 0900hrs after the mother who she boarded same bus with, alighted at a bus stop in a bid to ease herself along Ziks Avenue by Amawbia Correctional Service Awka.

“After about three hours wait and search, the baby was recovered by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Anambra State Command. “The infant after necessary medical attention, is currently kept at a place of safety while the tracing of his unknown parents and relatives continue. A case of abandoned child has been opened and currently under investigation.

“Anyone who knows of a woman or parents who recently gave birth, but is suddenly without the child, or knows relatives of the infant is urged to contact Intelligence and Investigation department of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command on – 08068526902 or 0902 4941882 during office hours”.

Okadigbo observed that there has been rising number of cases of abandoned babies and concealed births in recent times.

RELATED NEWS