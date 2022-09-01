.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 23-year-old man, Vincent Awonugba, has been remanded at the Olokuta prison for allegedly killing his 68-year-old grandmother, Florence Olaoye, over food.

The accused was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder at a magistrate’s court, sitting in Akure, Ondo State.

Vincent was arrested by the police for allegedly killing the deceased with a knife on August 6, 2022, at her home in Labata Orimolade, Ondo town.

Vincent, whose plea was not taken, also appeared in court without any legal representation.

Police prosecutor, Abdulateef Suliaman, told the court that the defendant stabbed the victim on her neck during an argument about the rate of food consumption and his suspicious movement.

The offence, according to the police prosecutor, Suliaman , contravenes Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Suliaman prayed the court to remand the defendant to a correctional centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

During interrogation, he claimed to be innocent of the crime, adding that the neighbours intentionally linked him to his grandmother’s death because they knew they were always at loggerheads.

The trial magistrate, Tope Aladejana, in his ruling, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Olokuta correctional centre pending advice from the DPP and adjourned the case till September 27, 2022.

RELATED NEWS