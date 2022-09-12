By Dayo Johnson

THE Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has issued warrants of arrest and directed the state Commissioner of Police, to produce in court two self-acclaimed persons, parading themselves as monarchs.

Ademola Oloworiyibi has been parading himself as the Olufon of Irele, while Adeyemi Akinde parades himself as the Igodan of Lisa, both in the southern part of the state.

The order of the Court was made sequel to the application of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State, Charles Titiloye.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had directed the state Commissioner of Police to arrest and prosecute the two self-acclaimed monarchs.

In charge No MAK/423C/2022 filed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice before the Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Oke Eda, Akure, Ademola Oloworiyibi was accused of conspiring with others now at large to unlawfully assume the Chieftaincy title of Olofun of Irele contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo state.

Similarly, in a separate Charge No. MAK/424C/2022, Adeyemi Akinde, was accused of conspiracy and unlawful installation as the Olu of Igodan Lisa in contravention of the Chiefs Law of Ondo State.

The trial of the two suspects was, however, stalled because of their absence in Court.

The trial Magistrate, F. A. Aduroja directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest and produce them on the next adjourned date.

Aduroja, thereafter, adjourned the case to September 19, 2022.

