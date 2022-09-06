By Ezra Ukanwa

FORMER Governorship candidate of Lagos State and Board of Trustee Chairman of the Nigeria Youth Organization, NYO, Dr. Rotimi Olulana, on Thursday, felicitated with the National Secretary of the Nigeria Youth Organization, NYO, Comrade Duke Alamboye on his birthday.

Olulana who, in a statement, on Wednesday, joined voices with several Youth organisations to celebrate NYCN’s national secretary, highlighted landmark achievements made by the national secretary.

Pointedly, Olulana said Alamboye has made critical contributions to youth advocacy, organising programmes including the just concluded annual International Youth Day Celebration and several initiatives to influence government policies on youth development and political participation.

He said that Alamboye’s recent engagements with political parties is geared towards ensuring that Nigerian youths are given a concession and a level playing field to allow for more young people contesting to hold significant political positions.

He added: “Duke Alamboye also led a delegation to the Independent National Electoral Commission to elongate the stipulated time for the continuous voters registration, an effort that paid off as INEC reconsidered and extended the time from 30 of June 2022 as earlier planned.

“Comrade Duke has continued to put Nigerian youth matters in the forefront, tasking Governments and stakeholders to pay genuine attention to the youth constituency as they are expected to advance the current technology, education, politics and peace of the country.”

