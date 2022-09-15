Nigerian music producer Kareem Olasunkami Temitayo, popularly known as Magicsticks, has revealed names of Nigerian entertainers who gave him a platform at the beginning of his career.

In a recent interview, the multi-talented music producer disclosed that Olamide, Jay Pizzle, and DJ Neptune gave him platforms to showcase his talent.

He was speaking about his struggle over the years to find his feat in the entertainment industry.

In his words; “It has been graceful all glory to God and appreciation to Jay Pizzle, DJ Neptune, and Olamide for believing in me, they all supported and gave me a chance to preach my sound.”

Speaking about his parents’ reaction to his music career, Magicsticks stated, “they have always been a good and supportive parents even to my career, they’ve shown me nothing but love and support always. Big Shout Out to them.”

Magicsticks is a certified hitmaker, known for his frequent collaboration with Asake. He singlehandedly produced, mixed, and mastered all songs on Asake’s “Mr Money With the Vibe” album which are currently occupying number 1 to 12 on Apple Music Nigerian Top 100 chart.

