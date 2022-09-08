The Ugoani of Okpanam kingdom, His Royal Majesty Dr. Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, on Thursday conferred the Olikeze I of Okpanam kingdom on Engr. Emeka Wisdom Meddon.

Making the conferment in his palace in company of his chiefs and community members, the traditional ruler said Engr. Meldon had contributed in different ways to the development of Okpanam community in Oshimili North local government area of Delta state.

He described Engr. Meddon as an accomplished engineer who believes in hardwork and determination as the surest way to making breakthrough in life.

He said Meddon who is one of the few successful people of his age is sociable, humane, kind and generous to the people of Okpanam kingdom.

In his response, Chief Meddon said the community found him worthy of the honour, noting that he was not the richest or the most educated in the community.

He expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler, saying the recognition accorded him will spur him to do more for the people both of Okpanam and the generality of humanity.

Meddon also said he has benefited much from Okpanam, saying though he is a native of Ika North East, he has spent a greater part of his life in Okpanam.

According to him, he did not lobby for the title but the community, considering his achievement, decided to bestow the honour on him.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa whose tenure has developed the community, building roads and other infrastructure which added to the beautification of Okpanam

