Generals of Okpai Kingdom and the Youth President have continued to garner more support for the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Okpai, ward 4 of Ndokwa East.

The Youth Generals and the Youth President in a move to ensure that all communities of Okpai vote massively for the progressive party, continued their tour of the various villages within the kingdom to receive more defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

During the visit of the Generals led by Comr. Victor Opor Chibeze and the Youth President, to Obeze Community, Umuagulu Community, Ashaka-Okpai Community, Obodoyibo Community, Onutufu, Onutuasha and Odigwe, they educated the people on the need to support the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket.

Comr. Opor welcomed the new entrants into the progressive fold, promising them that when elected, Agege and Osanebi will bring unprecedented development to Okpai Kingdom.

The people of the various communities visited by the Generals said they were excited to receive them, expressing their happiness that the grassroot of Okpai Kingdom is being remembered.

They declared their unalloyed support for the APC Governorship Candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, his Deputy, Rt Hon. Osanebi Friday and all other candidates running elections on the platform of the APC.

