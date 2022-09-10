Okpai clan in ward four (4) of Ndokwa East has fallen for the All Progressive Congress, as youths, women and other stakeholders today declared total support for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the APC.

In a well attended stakeholders meeting in Okpai, the people said Osanebi who holds the title of Omenosa of Okpai Kingdom, has been a blessing to Okpai people.

Speaking on their behalf, notable community leader, Comr. Opor Chibeze Victor said every community under the Kingdom will vote massively for candidates on the platform of the All Progressive Congress.

According to Opor, over the years Osanebi has provided opportunities for youths of Okpai to grow, including the former commissioner representing Ndokwa Nation on the board of DESOPADEC, and they will show their appreciation for his benevolence by supporting and voting for the APC.

It’s imperative to state now that Okpai, hometown of the PDP House of Representative Candidate, Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency, has fallen for APC, one wonders were the decimated umbrella party are hoping to get a win from in Ndokwa East.

RELATED NEWS