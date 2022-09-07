Amb. ( Chief ) Godwin Okporoko, Executive Assistant on Security Matters to Delta State Government, has said that the dissolution of Ughelli South Youth Council’s executive cannot be faulted because the stipulated three years tenure of the council had expired.

Okporoko, gave the clarification on Thursday over the dissolution of the Council’s executives.

Okporoko said: ” Indigenes and bonafide youths in Ughelli South Local Government supported the dissolution because their three years tenure had long expired. They were also given extension 18 months to prepare for next council election which had also expired. Let me emphasize that youths in Ughelli South are peaceful, united and would not accept any person who is not from Ughelli South to hijack what belongs to them”.

He noted that the respective political blocks in Ughelli South have been mandated to embark on selection of new executives for the body which will be inaugurated after the completion of the process.

Okporoko cautioned against spreading of falsehood in an attempt to mislead the Delta State Government and general public.

It will be recalled that youths leaders and representatives from various political blocks in Ughelli South Local government had on Wednesday at Otu-Jeremi, unanimously dissolved the executive of Ughelli South Youth Council to pave way for election of new executive.

