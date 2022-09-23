By Chancel Sunday

Political appointees of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, trooped into Bomadi, headquarters of riverine Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, to deliberate on the way forward for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023 general elections in the state and at the federal level.

The political appointees, ranging from commissioners of ministries, Special Advisers to Senior Special Assistants gather at the NULGE Hall in the council secretariat, where they deliberated on issues in closed doors.

However, responding to press interview at the end of the meeting, Senior Special Assistant to Gov Okowa on Political Affairs, Hon. Simeon Daregha, said: “well, the meeting is being directed by His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who also sent a high-powered delegation from Government House, Asaba.

“Though, the delegation is going round the state, they scheduled to meet with political appointees from Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency, and essence of the meeting is to deliberate on the way forward for the PDP in 2023.

“You know that our amiable governor is the Vice Presidential candidate of our great party and it’s necessary to put all machinery in order for a sweeping victory at both the state and federal level.

“We also deliberated on the need for completion of ongoing projects in the constituency, such as the ultra-modern market project at Bomadi which the delegation promised to convey to His Excellency.

“On electricity in Bomadi, there was a time the state government came in to rescue the people by footing outstanding electric bills and I hope they will be ready to pay bills when supply begins.

“We will leave no stone unturned because Deltans are 99% PDP. We’re sure of victory, PDP will win with sweeping victory as APC has nothing to offer the people, they have nothing to point to in their campaigns”.

