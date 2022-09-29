John Alechenu, Abuja

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has implored party members to take advantage of the lack of preparedness of the All Progressives Congress and all other political parties to sell the PDP brand.

Okowa, made the call at the inaugural meeting of PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Abuja, on Thursday.

He , and cited an example with confusion which trailed the selection of vice-presidential candidates by most of the other political parties as well as the delay in the setting up and inauguration of their campaign councils.

While congratulating members of the PCC for their selection as members of the council, the Delta State Governor expressed confidence that the calibre of persons in the PDP campaign was a clear indication of PDP’s preparedness to return to power come

come 2023.

He said, “Our strength and size of our followers, as leaders, will be best tested and harnessed in our units and wards. So, I urged every leader and member of the party to return to their homes because that is where the elections will be won.“

Okowa appealed to leaders and all other members of the party to return to their Units and Wards across the country to mobilise the people, saying that the elections would be won at the grassroots.

The vice-presidential candidate equally urged members of the North West to leverage the ongoing mass defection of people into the PDP from other political parties, especially the APC, to strengthen the ranks of the party in the zone.

He appealed to all zones to take up the challenge of mobilizing Nigerians to vote PDP across board.

In his remarks, Chairman of the PCC and Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr Udom Emmanuel, restated the importance of members of the party, especially leaders, to return to their political units and wards to market PDP and ensure that the party won all elections.

He urged members of the Council to be committed to the assignment by applying themselves to it in a way that would motivate others.

RELATED NEWS