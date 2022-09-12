Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, as he clocks 88.



He eulogised the businessman, entrepreneur and elder statesman and described him as visionary leader, who with foresight, pioneered many firsts in Nigeria’s business landscape.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor expressed delight that the Esama of Benin and scion of the Igbinedion dynasty, at his age, had remained strong and supportive in the development of Edo State.



He remarked that Igbinedion pioneered the establishment of private university in the country and established the first indigenous motor assembly plant in Nigeria, adding that his contribution to the economic well-being of citizens through provision of employment to thousands of Nigerians remained unforgettable.



Okowa said: “It is with profound joy that on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I bring very warm felicitations to you as you celebrate 88 wonderful years on earth.



“As an octogenarian, you have lived a life of impact as an exemplary and accomplished businessman and indefatigable role model.



“We cannot forget in a hurry, your legendary contributions to Nigeria’s business landscape with the establishment of many industries in various sectors.



‘’Your untiring efforts and commitment to the growth and development of your people, Nigeria and humanity has attracted many infrastructural and human capital uplifting for the people.



“On this special day in your life, I join your family to thank Almighty God for His guidance, protection and provision for you in the past 88 years of a life of humility and abiding fulfillment,”

RELATED NEWS