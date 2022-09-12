Governor of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Obi of Owa, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor, on his 61st coronation anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Monday in Asaba, the governor described the renowned traditional ruler as a man of peace and extreme humility.

He said that Obi Efeizomor who is immediate past Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers was a symbol of equanimity and unity and had impacted positively on his people and the state.

The governor said that the monarch’s long reign had recorded massive development, remarkable transformation and enduring peace to Owa kingdom.

According to him, I thank God Almighty for your life because in your reign, Owa land has continued to prosper, with sons and daughters excelling in their various endeavours.

“You have supported wonderful evolution in Owa land as well as ensured that needed peace continues to prevail across the kingdom.

“We appreciate your role and astute contributions when you served diligently as Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“As a peacebuilder, great patriot, and elder statesman, you have done your best to positively impact the development of your kingdom and our State, Delta.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I congratulate you, Your Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr) Emmanuel Efeizomor, Obi of Owa Kingdom, on the occasion of your 61st coronation anniversary,” the governor said.

He wished the monarch many more years on the ancient throne of his forebears.

