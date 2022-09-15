St. Michael's College old students task government, oil firms on school’s rehabilitation An appeal has gone to the Delta State Government and multi-national oil companies operating in Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area to come to the aid of St. Michael's College, Oleh by addressing the deplorable condition of the school. Chairman of Class of 94 of the College, Engr. Owigho Omuabor made the appeal during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Reunion party of the Class held at Oleh on Friday. Engr. Owigho, who led other members of the Class on a visit to the school, lamented the neglect and deplorable state of the college and called on the State Government's immediate intervention in fumigating the school as accordingly to him, the classes were bats' infested and possess serious health risks to the students. "This was not the school we graduated from 28 years ago. Certainly, the school requires urgent attention in terms of infrastructures. “Most of the classes do not have windows and more significantly, no functional science laboratory and library," Owigho said. He also called on Heritage Energy operating in Oleh community and public-spirited individuals from the area to assist the school by providing a befitting science laboratory and library to promote science education and reading culture respectively amongst students. The Chairman of the Class of 94 who disclosed that the Class constructed and donated a block of toilets to the school with a brand new sumu machine to pump water, reiterated the Class’ commitment to continue to give back to the school as part of their contribution to promote quality education in the state. Engr Owigho, who also disclosed that as part of their 2022/2023 project, the Class would be embarking on tree planting including economic trees, to enhance the aestatic beauty of the school. Other projects highlighted included mindset mentorship programmes and painting of a block of class room. He commended the Chairman of the AGM Reunion organization Committee, Mr. Ivovi Aruoriwo and members of the Committee for organizing a befitting and well organized ceremony. The highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to some deserving members of the Class for their various outstanding contributions as well as posthumous awards to the first Principal of the School, Chief Ubiogoro and another teacher, Mr. Charles Akpoghalino for their pioneering efforts in building the school.

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has sent condolences to his Ondo State counterpart, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, on the death of his mother, Lady Grace Akeredolu.

Mrs Akeredolu reportedly died peacefully in her sleep on September 15, 2022 at 90.

Condoling with Akeredolu, the government and people of Ondo state, Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Thursday, urged him and members of his family to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a good life during which she made invaluable contributions to the course of humanity.

He paid glowing tribute to Lady Akeredolu for being a good mother and joined the family and people of Ondo State to mourn the departed matriarch of the Akeredolu family.

According to the governor, the family should be consoled in the fact that their mother lived to witness the successes of her children, including the emergence of Rotimi as governor.

“We received the news of the demise of your beloved mother with sadness, but we are consoled by the fact that she lived a life of dedicated service to God and humanity.

“Lady Evangelist Akeredolu was a strong pillar in her community, a disciplinarian and a devout Christian and would be missed by all those whose lives she affected in many ways.

“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you and the family the courage to bear the loss, and we also pray for the repose of the soul of your departed mother.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with you, my brother Governor, Chief Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on the demise of your beloved mother,” Okowa said.

