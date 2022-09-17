By Benjamin Njoku

Renowned doctor of emotion, Dr. Oyinkan Alabi has joined forces with social impact filmmaker Best  Okoduwa  to address lingering  issues on emotional intelligence in a new docu-film  titled “The Story of a Girl who stood up for emotional intelligence in Nigeria.”

The docu-film is said to be  a magical box of relatable stories told by Nigerians in its original  form, conveying genuine emotions from the  souls of the people.

Speaking on the docu-film, Okoduwa described emotional intelligence as a critical skill for sustainable development in  Africa’s most populous country.

“With the rise in  socio-economic and political problems facing Nigerians,  there is no better time to enforce emotional Intelligence as a critical self-development and sustainable social development tool than now,” Okoduwa stressed

Produced by Dr. Oyinkan Alabi and directed by Best Okoduwa, the docu-film  will  be released globally as soon as possible.

