By Ayo Onikoyi

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II who launched OjajaMore retail outlet si on Ibadan-Ile-Ife Road last week has explained the big idea behind the move. According to him, the main aim is to create direct and indirect jobs, encourage large and small-scale farming to globalize made-in-Nigeria products via the federal government initiative of patronizing Nigeria-made products to grow the Naira.

‘The high demand for scarce dollars is the cause of our dwindling economy and currency. Nobody wants to transact in Naira again. Most people prefer to swap their naira for dollars. It’s a very sad situation I must confess. Other than lamenting, we have salvaged the situation with the creation of OjajaMore to crash the incessant demand for dollars and put Naira at a great advantage for economic boom.’

The mall, which was constructed with 100 percent local content, is billed to be a hub for 70 percent made-in-Nigeria goods which will increase the demand for well-packaged Nigerian-grown organic farm produce.

The launch of the massive groceries and retail outlet further rekindled His Imperial Majesty’s quest to key into the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria’s idea of creating a viable economy that demystifies the teeming demand for dollar for commodity exchange, transforming Nigeria from a consuming to producing economy where we can deviate from an Oil-driven economy to exploring other readily available options.

“OjajaMore will give special preference to homegrown commodities to help reduce drastically importation of foods by increasing investment opportunities and creating jobs for the youth demography,” the monarch asserted.

