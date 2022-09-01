File Photo: President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Lukoil chair, Ravik Maganov

By Biodun Busari

A Russian oil oligarch, Ravik Maganov has been confirmed dead after falling off a hospital window in Moscow, the Russian capital city on Thursday.

Some section of the media has described the said incident as ‘strange’ as Maganov’s company criticised President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Business Insider reports that his death suggested it was a suicide which has been the latest in a series of untimely or unexplained deaths in Russian energy magnates.

The 67-year-old Maganov was the chair of the board of directors of Lukoil, one of the largest energy companies in Russia.

Maganov was in Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital when he “fell out of the window” and died from his injuries, an “informed source” told the Russian news agency Interfax.

The Russia Information Agency (RIA) followed up with confirmation from a representative of the presidential administration, which manages the hospital campus.

Maganov’s death comes almost six months to the day after Lukoil released a statement expressing “deepest concerns” about Putin’s war in Ukraine.

On March 3, the company’s board of directors warned about “the tragic events in Ukraine,” calling for a ceasefire and “serious negotiations and diplomacy.”

The board specified that it would “continue its operations in all countries and regions where it is present.”

In May, another former Lukoil executive, Alexander Subbotin, died in an apparent heart attack in his residence in Moscow.

