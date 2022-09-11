By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, Chief Sunday Ossai has promised to reposition the organization to better serve the interest of Igbo in the state and foster good relationship between government in power and the Igbo.

Ossai also vowed to work assiduously to unite the Igbo in the state and make them to be submissive and support, working in collaboration with the authority in the state.

He made the remarks at the official inauguration as the President-General of the organization in Lagos State, held at Onikan, Lagos Island.

The event was attended by wife of Lagos State and Ondo State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, respectively, the Secretary General of the organization, Okey Emuchey and other leaders of the organization across the states in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

According to Ossai, no doubt Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter has been battered and diminished to a level it ought not to be due to selfishness and greed of some members of the organization,who were carried away because of pecuniary gain.ms”

He said after due consultation, he has set up an important committee that would reposition and redirect the focus of Ohanaeze Ndi igbo in Lagos State in line with desire to have a remarkable and indelible legacy for prospective administration and initiate ideas through which Igbos will be fully engaged in the economic development of Lagos State and beyond.

Also speaking, Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, urged Igbos in the state to forget the past and be united so that, they can collectively work for the interest of the organization.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Nigeria, Professor George Obiozor, who was represented by the Secretary-General, Emuchey, urged the Igbos in Lagos State to be good ambassador of the organization by living in peace and harmony with the host community.

He also urged them to always give unalloyed loyalty to Lagos State government and the leaders in the community.

Chairman of the event, Charles Ugonmuo, urged the Igbo in the state to be united and maintain peace, adding that as the grandpatron of the organization, he would do everything to ensure sustenance of peace in Lagos State,”let the bickering stop,we shall have meetings with all of you, and we seek God’s intervention in the affairs of the organization.”

