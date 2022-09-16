The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP) has refuted the claim by Governor Seyi Makinde that Southwest stakeholders have called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu while speaking at the Southwest Stakeholders interactive Session with the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan on Wednesday.

According to the statement signed by leaders of the party in Ogun state on Thursday, 15th September, 2022, and released to newsmen by the State Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, the leaders disassociate Ogun State chapter of the party from the pronouncement of Governor Seyi Makinde and affirmed that there was no prior meeting nor agreement relating to such pronouncement.

The leaders stated that Ogun state chapter of the Party is convinced that the current demand for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman is ill- timed and dangerous for the wellbeing of the party especially as the political mobilization and campaigns for 2023 general elections builds up across the nation.

“Ogun PDP strongly insist that the sanctity of the party constitution can not be slaughtered on the alter of narrow individual whims and caprice. The party, at this crucial stage and time of its democratic existence requires full concentration to remain focused on its goal of rescuing and repositioning the country for prosperity and abundance. Therefore, all forms of distractions should be jettisoned for the common of all” the statement said.

The leadership of the party in Ogun State further reiterated their unwavering support and unalloyed commitment to the presidential aspiration of the former Vice President of Nigeria and the PDP presidential candidate, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, His Excellency, Sen. Ifanyi Okowa.

The party also in unism, passed a vote of confidence on the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the entire members the National Working Committee, NWC for providing purposeful leadership guidance in the party’s bid to wrestle power from the shackles of the ruling APC both at the national level and indeed, across the nation come 2023.

