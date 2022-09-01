By James Ogunnaike

COMMUTERS plying the ever busy Lagos-Abeokuta expressway would soon heave a sigh of relief as rehabilitation of the tollgate stretch of the road would be completed in the next three weeks.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who made this known during an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing rehabilitation work at some sections of the road, announced that rehabilitation of some bad portions of the express road, grouped into five sections would be awarded for rehabilitation.

Speaking during the visit, the governor said: “From toll gate to underneath the bridge at Sango Ota, I am very confident that between two to three weeks, it would have completed the stretch of the road from tollgate to the bridge.

“The last time I was here, I promised that this road will be reconstructed within two weeks and I have come back today to ensure that the promise we made then has been kept.

“I also inspected the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road, starting from the old tollgate section, which is completely nonexistent, it has failed. I have since awarded the contract for sectional rehabilitation of that road, all the way to Ewekoro. Work has started. I am not happy with the speed of work, I have called the contractor, he will double up from tomorrow.

“The road to Ijoko-Alagbole, we have divided it into five sections. The road will be reconstructed in sections. Presently, we will do between two to three sections at the same time.”

