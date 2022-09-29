…assures party candidates of victories in 2023

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, assuring him and other candidates of the party of victories in the 2023 general elections.

In a communique issued after the party’s monthly State Executive Committee meeting held in Abeokuta, and signed by the stecretary of the Party, Prince Aderibigbe Tella, the party resolved that “a vote of confidence and endorsment is hereby

passed on the governor and leader of the party in Ogun State who is also the governorship candidate of the party,

Prince Dapo Abiodun.”

The communique also “commended all our national and state assemblies

candidates on their preparedness for the campaigns that will culminate into success at the 2023 general elections.”

The monthly meeting presided over by the State Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, expressed confidence of victory at the polls.

“The party is well prepared for robust door-to-door campaigns that will lead Ogun APC to overwhelming victory at the coming general elections”, the Communique concluded.

