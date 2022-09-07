By Dapo Akinrefon & Juliet Umeh

FACTIONAL governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, Mr Segun Showunmi, yesterday, said there is no division in the party and expressed optimism that members of the party will accept the verdict of the court on its authentic flag bearer ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said this at a pre-campaign briefing with newsmen in Lagos.

Showunmi expressed optimism and confidence that he would be on the ballot in the Governorship election in Ogun State, especially as a Court of Appeal in Abuja had given a consequential order dismissing the ruling of a lower court over jurisdiction to hear the suit between him, the PDP and others.

The governorship candidate said this just as he noted that his campaign ahead of the governorship race would be issues-based.

He said: “A political party is the creation of the law and what makes a political party have the right to even claim it is a political party is its constitution and the grand law which is the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No legally created organ can be given the wherewithal to act as if it doesn’t know that it is a creation of the law.

“So, as it concerns supposed recognition here and there, don’t worry, they will recognize everything that needs to be recognized. As you are well aware that the Court of Appeal has given us the first favourable judgment, and I trust that we will be fine.

“I don’t think we are divided, to be fair. We both accept the supremacy of our national organs. My position is that whatever it is they called their primary is a charade, it can’t hold and it can’t stand. The primary election that produced me as a candidate followed all the extant laws of the country and in due season, they will come to the point they have to come to.”

Speaking on his ‘new deal,’ he said: “I have observed that it’s almost as if people come into government in Nigeria, especially as governors and they do the average things. You see them do a bit of infrastructure and make money for themselves and become wealthy and I do not see a sustainable plan that speaks to where we are now.”

